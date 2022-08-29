Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.(Starbucks)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite fall beverage returns to Starbucks this week, but even coffee is not immune to inflation.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Tuesday, but be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95, about a 4% increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year due to inflation.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Macchiato and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also returning for fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
Missing child, Tronez Johnson
Louisiana State Police locate missing child
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in...
UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears
Shelter-in-place lifted at Grambling State University
Grambling native and GSU alumna awarded prestigious presidential honor
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19