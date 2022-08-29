Louisiana-based bill-assistance programs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy Louisiana and United Way made rebates possible earlier this month, according to the Better Businesses Bureau (BBB). Jo-Ann Deal from the BBB says “there was confusion on how to apply when to apply, and how much will be given when Entergy offered the Bill-Assistance.” That program is now over but there is more help available.

Here are a few:

The Power to Care Program allows local nonprofit agencies to provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals.

The LIHEAP Program (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help individuals with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to qualify customers and distribute the funds.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.