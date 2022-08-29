La. man accused of sextortion of child, evidence of more cases found

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - A Ferriday man has been arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes against a minor.

The Concordia Parish Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Aug. 18, 2022, into the sextortion of a 12-year-old. CPSO says the investigation began after they received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

CPSO says the suspect was messaging the minor through Instagram and demanding lewd photos, threatening negative reactions if the demands were refused.

Detectives obtained an address based on information given by internet service providers and a search warrant was prepared.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted in executing the warrant, at which time numerous electronic devices were seized. CPSO says numerous files were recovered from these devices, including files of children engaged in sexual activities as well as evidence relative to additional sextortions.

The suspect, Larry Wesley, Jr., 19, of Ferriday, was arrested on the following charges:

Pornography involving juveniles, under age 13 (3 cts.)

Pornography involving juveniles (4 cts.)

Indecent behavior with juveniles

Extortion

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can contact Detective Lipscomb at CPSO, ext. 400 or by submitting an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

CPSO describes sextortion as “the threat to expose sexual images of a person, in order to make the person do something in return, usually resulting in the victim providing such material out of fear. It can occur by using actual photos of the victim, or by photoshopping the victim’s face onto another person’s body.”

Sheriff Hendrick says he would like to remind parents to be mindful of what their children are doing while using devices capable of accessing the internet.

Learn more about sextortion and how children can be targeted by going to the FBI website.

