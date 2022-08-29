Grambling native and GSU alumna awarded prestigious presidential honor

By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Aug. 26, 2022, a Grambling State University alumna was awarded a prestigious, nationally recognized award in a ceremony held at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Dr. Anne W. Watts, GSU alumna, was selected alongside multiple other honorees to receive the President Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.

Honorees can receive the bronze, silver, gold and/or the President’s Call to Service Award (also known as the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award).

Dr. Watts received the most prestigious of them all, the U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award.

The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service award in 2003. The award program is led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light.

According to AmeriCorps, the award was established to recognize the important role volunteers have in America’s identity and honors individuals whose service positively impacts all communities in every corner and inspires others around them to take action as well.

