First Methodist Monroe breaks ground on outdoor bayou worship sanctuary on Loop Rd.

By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe church is building a new outdoor worship sanctuary along Bayou DeSiard on Loop Road.

First Methodist Monroe broke ground on the Wanda Kelley Memorial Bayou Worship Sanctuary Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, after their morning worship service. Senior Pastor Brian Mercer of First Methodist Monroe says it was during the pandemic when the church realized the need for outdoor worship.

According to Mercer, the sanctuary will be open to anyone in the community to use for events.

Drivers passing through on Loop Road will begin to see construction along Bayou DeSiard early September 2022. The church is expecting the outdoor bayou worship sanctuary to be complete by spring 2023 and to have their first service for Easter sunrise, says Mercer.

