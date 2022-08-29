Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and labeled some Republican ideology as “semi-fascism.”

NBC News was first to report on Biden’s plans for the address.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Tropical depression highly likely to form in Atlantic, NHC says
(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
Missing child, Tronez Johnson
Louisiana State Police locate missing child
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
On August 29, 2022, Matt Lee Mason Jr. was arrested in connection with the death of Tyberia Bell.
Vidalia police make arrest in murder of Tyberia Bell
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 8/29