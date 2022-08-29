Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger

By Amanda Alvarado and Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson, who is believed to be in danger, KAIT reported.

Caleb’s mother, Skyla Byles, picked him up from day care Monday morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.

Caleb is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 35 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a yellow symbol, khaki pants and tan Air Force One tennis shoes.

Byles is a Black female with red hair. She is 5-foot-3.

The two were last seen in a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas license plate AAR74T.

Those with any information about Caleb or Byles are asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.

