West Monroe and Ruston face off in Bayou Jamb finale
Bearcats dominated district rival Rebels 27-6
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston claimed victory over its district rival West Monroe in the Bayou Jamb primetime game. The Bearcats forced four turnovers from the Rebels in route to a 27-6 win. Ruston welcomes Warren Easton next Friday for its regular season opener, while West Monroe hosts reigning 3A State Champions Sterlington.
