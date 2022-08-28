West Monroe and Ruston face off in Bayou Jamb finale

Bearcats dominated district rival Rebels 27-6
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston claimed victory over its district rival West Monroe in the Bayou Jamb primetime game. The Bearcats forced four turnovers from the Rebels in route to a 27-6 win. Ruston welcomes Warren Easton next Friday for its regular season opener, while West Monroe hosts reigning 3A State Champions Sterlington.

