MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to football field conditions, the Delhi community jamboree was hosted at Richwood High School. The Rams took control early in the game and never gave up the lead. Richwood beat Delhi by a final of 28-6. The Rams open the regular season next Friday at Ferriday, while the Bears travel to take on Carroll.

