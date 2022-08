MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a day jam-packed with football for the Bayou Jamb at the Joe. The first four games featured Evangel defeating Cedar Creek 14-0, OCS edging out Jena 14-12, Franklin Parish beating Jonesboro Hodge 7-0 and Red River shutting out Lincoln Prep 14-0.

