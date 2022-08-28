Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression

A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent chance of formation into at least a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday (Aug. 28).(National Hurricane Center)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is producing near-gale force winds and has increased to a high likelihood (70 percent) of development over the next five days.

“Although environmental conditions ahead of the system do not appear conducive for significant development, a tropical depression -- at the very least -- is likely to form later this week,” the NHC forecast said.

The NHC said the disturbance “remains elongated with an ill-defined center,” while moving slowly westward at just 5-10 mph toward waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands.

Two other areas being watched -- a trough of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula and a new tropical wave coming off the west African coast -- continue to be rated as having low (20 percent) chances of development over the next five days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
Three Indian-American women are speaking out after a woman yelled racial slurs and attacked...
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot
Denham Springs Officer Joseph Reid Copeland
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate contact with juvenile
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces
Mangham beats St. Frederick, Ouachita victorious against Oak Grove
Bayou Jamb kicks off with Friday night double feature

Latest News

Tropics
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Rain Chances
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Friday Night Forecast
KNOE Friday Night Forecast
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin