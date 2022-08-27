Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The “medium” formation estimate was issued in the NHC’s 1 p.m. forecast, which said environmental conditions were “generally favorable for some gradual development” of the system over the next several days. Forecasters said a tropical depression could form “by the middle of next week” as the system moves west-northwestward at 10-15 mph toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands.

Two other Atlantic disturbances being tracked appear to be of lesser concern, each given just a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days. One was a trough of low pressure in the northwest Caribbean Sea that was drifting toward the Yucatan Peninsula. The other was a new tropical wave forecast to come off the west coast of Africa early next week.

