Town of Marion distributes 200 school supply bags ahead of school year

MARION, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Marion hosted a ‘Back-to-School Supply’ event Saturday morning, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Marion Fire Station located on 102 Gayle Street.

The free school supply bags were for students entering grades Pre-K through 12 and who resided in Marion or surrounding communities.

At the start of the event, 269 bags were available for distribution. Mayor Danny Smith of The Town of Marion says 200 bags were given away to families.

The event consisted not only of the supply bags but also free hotdogs, drinks and entertainment for the children.

Superintendent of Schools Kristy Fine of the Union Parish School Board says the district is excited for another year of success after Union Parish schools were recognized by the state for having a three percent growth in their mastery and above scores on LEAP 2025 for grades third through eighth.

The Union Parish School District will begin the 2022-2023 school year Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

