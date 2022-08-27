Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant.

Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.

Monroe PD says they spoke with the victim and multiple witnesses who all say Williams was not provoked to withdraw the gun, but still came in and out of the restaurant 4-5 times with the gun in her hand.

Williams pointed the loaded gun at the victim and threatened to shoot him, the affidavit says.

Williams was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Casket
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
Mary Wilkes Kilgore fulfilled a promise to her students at Cypress Springs Elementary today as...
Elementary school principal is hamming it up
Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii.
Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii

Latest News

Charlie Shane Purvis
Monroe man accused of sexual battery against child
Denham Springs Officer Joseph Reid Copeland
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile
Mangham beats St. Frederick, Ouachita victorious against Oak Grove
Bayou Jamb kicks off with Friday night double feature
Principal Mary Wilkes Kilgore fulfilled a promise to her students at Cypress Springs Elementary...
A wig, a pig, and a jig