Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant.

Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.

Monroe PD says they spoke with the victim and multiple witnesses who all say Williams was not provoked to withdraw the gun, but still came in and out of the restaurant 4-5 times with the gun in her hand.

Williams pointed the loaded gun at the victim and threatened to shoot him, the affidavit says.

Williams was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

