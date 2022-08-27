Monkeypox vaccine event to be held in Monroe

Monkeypox(KTTC)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is offering monkeypox vaccines to high-risk individuals tonight, Aug. 27, 2022.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include:

  • Gay, bisexual or other (cis or trans) men OR transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men AND:
    • a. have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days, OR
    • b. have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days;
  • 2. OR individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days;
  • 3. OR, individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox exposure by a healthcare provider or public health official.

The event will be held from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. at Club Pink, located at 1914 Roselawn Ave. in Monroe.

For more information regarding monkeypox, visit the Louisiana Department of Health website or call 211 for more resources.

