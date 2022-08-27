Monkeypox vaccine event to be held in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is offering monkeypox vaccines to high-risk individuals tonight, Aug. 27, 2022.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include:

Gay, bisexual or other (cis or trans) men OR transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men AND: a. have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days, OR b. have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days;

2. OR individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days;

3. OR, individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox exposure by a healthcare provider or public health official.

The event will be held from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. at Club Pink, located at 1914 Roselawn Ave. in Monroe.

For more information regarding monkeypox, visit the Louisiana Department of Health website or call 211 for more resources.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.