Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
By Jamarlo Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a tip helped them bust a multimillion-dollar meth lab this week.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the lab was equipped to manufacture crystal methamphetamine and was located in a horse stable.

WGCL reports agents began investigating after they were informed about suspicious activity at the property. They executed a search warrant and discovered an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside one of the buildings.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and 5 kilograms of finished crystal meth.

Officials said with the amount of liquid methamphetamine solution found, the lab was likely capable of producing more than 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of at least $7.8 million.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Dustin Burgess and 30-year-old Uriel Mendoza were arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.

Due to the size of the lab, agents said they contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Clan Lab Team to help collect evidence and dispose of hazardous materials.

