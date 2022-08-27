2 people injured in shooting; Woman drives to hospital with glass in eye

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman and man were injured during a shooting on Mansfield Road, the woman victim drives them both to the hospital with glass in her eye.

At 11 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to a Shreveport hospital for a gunshot victim report. When SPD arrived they learned of two victims, a male and female, who were shot at while driving on 4400 Mansfield road near Woodford Street.

The passenger male victim was shot in both legs.

The woman driver was injured when a bullet struck the windshield of the car, glass flew into one of her eyes. The female victim then drove herself and the male victim to the hospital.

Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this case please call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

