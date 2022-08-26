Neville and Sterlington first matchup ever goes down to the wire
Neville will open the season against Evangel and Sterlington will stay close by and play West Monroe to kick off the season
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You would never guess that this was just a Jamboree. The Tigers welcomed the Panthers into town for the first time ever and it lived up to the hype. There was no shortage of big plays by both squads, including a 80 yard touchdown catch by Sterlington’s senior wide receiver John Barr.
