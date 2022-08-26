Morehouse Parish Schools Closing Early Aug. 26

Due to a City of Bastrop boil advisory, all Morehouse Parish Schools (Bastrop High School, Morehouse Magnet, Morehouse Elementary, and Delta Elementary) will be dismissing early at 9 am today, August 26, 2022.(MGN)
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to a City of Bastrop boil advisory, all Morehouse Parish Schools (Bastrop High School, Morehouse Magnet, Morehouse Elementary, and Delta Elementary) will be dismissing early at 9 am today, August 26, 2022.

In a Facebook post, the School District says the closure is for the safety of everyone.

The Peoples of Bastrop LLC Bastrop Water System Manager, Doil A. Nelson, says they had a water main break in the night, resulting in low water pressure.

The boil advisory remains in place until further notice.

Nelson says to disinfect the water you should boil it for one minute in a clean container.

