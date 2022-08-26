Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head

Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24.

LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.

Crew was found at a hotel in Calhoun and was taken into custody with the help of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Crew is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

