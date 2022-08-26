Friday Night Blitz Preview: River Oaks

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a new era at River Oaks and it starts with first year head coach Daniel Vanderburg. The last 28 years was ran by Robert Hannah but now Vanderburg has his shot to solidify his name in River Oak history. Last season the Mustangs went 4-6 but they believe they have the pieces to flip the script and make it back to the playoffs. It all starts on September 1st, when they take on Beekman.

