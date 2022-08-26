Adopt a Pet: Poopai!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Poopai! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela says OPAS is understaffed and very busy, so they ask you to visit Petango to see the available animals instead of calling.

She says they are desperately seeking adopters and fosters because the shelter is full.

They are doing adoptions Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.