3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say three juveniles arrested this week in West Carroll Parish are accused of bringing guns on campus.

According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022.

The agency’s public information officer said the arrestees were students and the incident happened on the Forest High School campus.

The three juveniles were booked at the West Carroll Parish Jail. Due to their ages, their identities are not expected to be released.

Forest High School is located south of Oak Grove, about halfway to Pioneer.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plum and South 3rd Street
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
Monroe Police on South 3rd Street on Aug. 24, 2022.
2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street
File photo
Man arrested near Lexington Elem. accused of selling pills, ecstasy
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about adoptions.
Adopt a Pet: Poopai!
Due to a City of Bastrop boil advisory, all Morehouse Parish Schools (Bastrop High School,...
Morehouse Parish Schools Closing Early Aug. 26
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about adoptions.
Adopt a pet: OPAS prepares dogs for adoption
neville vs sterlington
STERLINGTON VS NEVILLE