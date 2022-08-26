3 students accused of bringing guns to West Carroll campus

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say three juveniles arrested this week in West Carroll Parish are accused of bringing guns on campus.

According to the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022.

The agency’s public information officer said the arrestees were students and the incident happened on the Forest High School campus.

The three juveniles were booked at the West Carroll Parish Jail. Due to their ages, their identities are not expected to be released.

Forest High School is located south of Oak Grove, about halfway to Pioneer.

