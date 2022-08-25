Police officer struck while directing school traffic

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland.

Superintendent Brent Bunch said a Brookland police officer was directing traffic when a vehicle hit them.

Bunch said the officer was “stable” and being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Once he found out where the officer was going, Bunch said he would be going to the hospital to offer support.

“We’re just one big community here,” he said. “We help each other out when we can.”

Bunch said the officer was not a school employee.

