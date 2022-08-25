Police officer struck while directing school traffic

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland.

Superintendent Brent Bunch said a Brookland police officer was directing traffic when a vehicle hit them.

Bunch said the officer was “stable” and being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Once he found out where the officer was going, Bunch said he would be going to the hospital to offer support.

“We’re just one big community here,” he said. “We help each other out when we can.”

Bunch said the officer was not a school employee.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plum and South 3rd Street
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
]
Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
West Monroe pair accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a...
Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says

Latest News

Man killed in two-car crash north of Farmerville
Four dead in fiery crash on I-12
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Collision Course: A look at the most dangerous intersections in Ouachita Parish
Serious wreck on Hwy. 165-S and Winnsboro Rd.
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
I-20 to drop to one lane for road repairs