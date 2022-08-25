Man arrested near Lexington Elem. accused of selling pills, ecstasy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says a man was arrested near Lexington Elementary on Wednesday.

They say JeanLee Taylor was stopped for having a switched tag and a search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana, hydrocodone, and ecstasy.

The following release details the incident.

On August 24,2022 just prior to 3p.m. an Officer with the Monroe Police Department stopped a 2008 Dodge 4 door vehicle in the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue for having a switched license tag. During the traffic stop, a strong smell of Marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle as the driver, JeanLee Taylor was contacted.

Upon search of the vehicle, 16 bags of marijuana were located and packaged for street level sales. Also located were 14 ecstasy pills, and hydrocodone.

Taylor admitted to just leaving a house at 710 Matthew just prior to being stopped. Taylor was arrested for two counts of Possession with intent to Distribute CDS-I, Possession of CDS-II, and Possession of Drugs in a Drug Free Zone(School zone). Taylor was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for the stated charges and outstanding warrants.

Taylor was among three people arrested around the same time on outstanding warrants and drug charges on Wednesday. You can read about the other arrests here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.