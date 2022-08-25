2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street

It's at Plum and South 3rd Street.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they arrested three people on Aug. 24, 2022, in connection with weapons and drug charges, along with some outstanding warrants.

One of those arrests happened after an officer spotted a man with a semi-automatic gun near a house in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street. An MPD spokesperson says that man was later identified as Billy Coleman. Police say Coleman had outstanding warrants on home invasion, battery, and robbery charges, and he ran when he saw the officer. MPD says Coleman ditched the gun, but he was located by police a short time later.

The MPD spokesperson says another person at the scene was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police say they found marijuana and crack on his during booking at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

MPD detailed the incident in the following italicized release issued Thursday afternoon:

Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 24, 2022, an Officer with the Monroe Police observed and later identified Billy Coleman near a house in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street in Monroe. Coleman was observed running from the front of a house and removed a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband. The Officer then turned around to contact Coleman and for a short time lost sight of him. Once Coleman was contacted the weapon was no longer in his possession. However, Coleman was in possession of Marijuana that was packaged for street level sales.

Although the weapon was never located, Coleman was also wanted for two counts of Home Invasion, two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Robbery, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Also arrested at the scene was Quinntavious Crump. Crump was arrested for an outstanding Monroe City Court warrant. During the booking process, he was found in possession of marijuana and crack cocaine. Coleman and Crump were booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on all charges.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The third man was arrested in a separate incident near Lexington Elementary. You can read about that incident by clicking here.

