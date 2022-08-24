West Monroe pair accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl

Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe people have been accused of possessing and distributing counterfeit pills that were discovered to contain fentanyl, affidavit records say.

The Metro Narcotics Unit says they began an investigation on Aug. 8, 2022, into Markecia Modicue and Kenzie Davis selling counterfeit oxycodone pills. Those pills were later determined to contain fentanyl, a notoriously dangerous synthetic opioid that the CDC says is responsible for a spike in overdose deaths.

MNU agents obtained search warrants after they were able to conduct a controlled purchase of suspected oxycodone pills and fentanyl from Davis and Modicue.

Officials say during the execution of the search warrant, agents located approximately 50 dosage units of suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, THC products, approximately three grams of suspected marijuana, and one dosage unit of suspected tramadol.

Modicue and Davis were arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

Davis was booked on 15 charges including illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics, multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute, and multiple counts of attempt and conspiracy.

Modicue was booked on seven charges including multiple counts of attempt and conspiracy, multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute, and multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

