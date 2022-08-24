Sterlington PD urges residents to lock car doors, 8 vehicle burglaries in two months

By Kenya Ross
Aug. 24, 2022
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department is urging residents to lock their car doors.

In the last two months, Sterlington had eight burglaries. Chief of Police Barry Bonner says owners of vehicles can protect their cars from burglars by simply remembering to lock their vehicles.

Chief Bonner says vehicle burglaries in Sterlington tend to happen at apartment complexes, many of the recent burglaries have happened in the Lenox Bridge area.

Police are still searching for a suspect of a vehicle burglary that happened in the Lenox Bridge area on Aug.14, 2022. Tips can be submitted on Sterlington PD’s Facebook page or by calling the department at 318-665-4532.

