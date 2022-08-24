Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Monroe are battling inches of water as more rain moves into the ArkLaMiss for the next several days.

Some are battling growing levels of water in their own backyards. A Monroe couple is experiencing flooding in their backyard on Wilmuth Street for the first, and they say the flooding began Monday morning.

According to Ashley Carmer and her husband, high water isn’t their biggest problem at home, and sandbags aren’t needed at this time. Their biggest problem is how their pets are handling the water.

RELATED CONTENT: VIDEO: Some dogs run from rain, this Monroe pooch dances in it!

If residents are struggling with water coming into their homes, sandbags are available at four self-serve stations in the city of Monroe, and more areas throughout northeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.