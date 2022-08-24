Monroe City Council approves development of master plan to revitalize parks

The plan is set to cost taxpayers around $200,000.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council has given the green light to a plan to revitalize the city’s parks and community centers.

“We want to hear from the public,” Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. “That’s the whole goal is to get community input and let those drive whatever capital projects that we want to move within those parks.”

On August 23, the council approved a plan tasking a landscaping architecture firm with creating a master plan to renovate Charles Johnson, Chennault, and Forsythe Parks.

“With a master plan versus a study, you are actually going to get projects that come out of it and aligned funding sources to be able to achieve those goals,” Mayor Ellis explained.

In addition, the council also approved a plan for a different firm to complete an assessment of Monroe’s seven community centers.

“I want to hear what the kids have to say,” explained Ellis. “What I want in a rec center vs. what they want in a rec center, that’s who we need to be listening to. Oftentimes, they get overlooked. I also want to hear from our senior community. They are a vibrant part of our community centers.”

Ellis adds he wants community centers to be a hub of activity for people of all ages.

“What you saw on the agenda tonight was MCAL, which was on there to start doing some afterschool tutoring,” said Ellis. “We’re also talking with other early education providers in town to be able to expand their services within our rec center to expand seats in early childhood.”

The two agreements are expected to cost taxpayers around $350,000.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in Ditch Next to I-20 in West Monroe
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Charlie Shane Purvis
Monroe police seek man accused of sexual battery against child

Latest News

Monroe City Council approves master plan to revitalize parks
Monroe City Council approves master plan to revitalize parks
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
Bus stop sign
Franklin Parish Schools closed on Wednesday 8/24