Monroe City Council approves development of master plan to revitalize parks

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council has given the green light to a plan to revitalize the city’s parks and community centers.

“We want to hear from the public,” Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. “That’s the whole goal is to get community input and let those drive whatever capital projects that we want to move within those parks.”

On August 23, the council approved a plan tasking a landscaping architecture firm with creating a master plan to renovate Charles Johnson, Chennault, and Forsythe Parks.

“With a master plan versus a study, you are actually going to get projects that come out of it and aligned funding sources to be able to achieve those goals,” Mayor Ellis explained.

In addition, the council also approved a plan for a different firm to complete an assessment of Monroe’s seven community centers.

“I want to hear what the kids have to say,” explained Ellis. “What I want in a rec center vs. what they want in a rec center, that’s who we need to be listening to. Oftentimes, they get overlooked. I also want to hear from our senior community. They are a vibrant part of our community centers.”

Ellis adds he wants community centers to be a hub of activity for people of all ages.

“What you saw on the agenda tonight was MCAL, which was on there to start doing some afterschool tutoring,” said Ellis. “We’re also talking with other early education providers in town to be able to expand their services within our rec center to expand seats in early childhood.”

The two agreements are expected to cost taxpayers around $350,000.

