Monroe bail bondsman arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting.

A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.

Monroe police released the following information on the incident Tuesday evening.

“Shortly before 8 p.m. on August 22, 2022, Officers were sent to the 1500 block of 165 South in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently listed in stable condition.

“Detectives were called to the scene and discovered that several employees of a bail bonds business in Monroe were attempting to apprehend the male who was wanted for a large bond stemming from several charges. During the incident, an altercation occurred as the shooting victim attempted to flee. At that time, bail bondsmen discharged their weapons.

“During the investigation, evidence and statements obtained have resulted in the arrest of bail bonds employee Caleb Antley for Attempted Manslaughter.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

“All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

