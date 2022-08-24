Matt Kubik’s homecoming with ULM

Kubik served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Warhawks from 2016-2019
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kubik is back at ULM as the lead signal caller on offense. Kubik spent three seasons with the Warhawks (2016-2019) as the offense coordinator and quarterbacks coach. During the three-year stretch, the Warhawks averaged 181.7 rushing yards, 263.2 passing yards, 444.9 total yards and 30.7 points per game. Now ULM plans to bring that same success into this season after ranking 115th in the country last year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Car in Ditch Next to I-20 in West Monroe
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
]
Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain

Latest News

Head Coach Sonny Cumbie announced the TCU transfer will lead La Tech this season.
Matthew Downing named Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback
Former Oak Grove football star graduates with second degree ahead of his final season
Joshua Mote earns Master’s degree from Louisiana Tech
Bulldogs open their season at Missouri Sept. 1
Louisiana Tech plays last scrimmage before season opener
ulm quarterbacks
ULM quarterback competition heats up