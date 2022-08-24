Matt Kubik’s homecoming with ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kubik is back at ULM as the lead signal caller on offense. Kubik spent three seasons with the Warhawks (2016-2019) as the offense coordinator and quarterbacks coach. During the three-year stretch, the Warhawks averaged 181.7 rushing yards, 263.2 passing yards, 444.9 total yards and 30.7 points per game. Now ULM plans to bring that same success into this season after ranking 115th in the country last year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.