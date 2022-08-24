Matt Kubik’s homecoming with ULM
Kubik served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Warhawks from 2016-2019
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kubik is back at ULM as the lead signal caller on offense. Kubik spent three seasons with the Warhawks (2016-2019) as the offense coordinator and quarterbacks coach. During the three-year stretch, the Warhawks averaged 181.7 rushing yards, 263.2 passing yards, 444.9 total yards and 30.7 points per game. Now ULM plans to bring that same success into this season after ranking 115th in the country last year.
