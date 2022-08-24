In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich.

The ingredients you’ll need are below:

*1 lb catfish strips

*4-6″ po’boy bread

*1-16oz bag of shredded coleslaw

*3/4 cup of mayo

*1 packet of dressing mix

Instructions:

Fry the catfish until desired crispness and set aside. You want to mix the mayo and the dressing mix together. Next, you’ll mix in the shredded coleslaw. Once you place 2-3 strips of catfish inside the sliced bread, you’ll finally add 1/2-1 cup of mixed coleslaw dressing mix on top of the fish.

