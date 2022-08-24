Grant High School student found with firearm

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Grant High School student was located with a firearm.

GPSO said the student is in the custody of law enforcement and that this appears to be an isolated incident. There were no injuries reported and GPSO said there is no further threat.

More information will be released as details become available.

