Friday Night Blitz Preview: Jonesboro-Hodge
The Tigers finished 10-4 last season
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers looked sharp last season finishing with a 10-4 record. They were one game away from the 2A state title game before falling to Amite (26-35). Now Jonesboro-Hodge looks ahead to the new season with a new attitude. They will be tested in week one when they play a veteran team in General Trass.
