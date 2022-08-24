Aug. rainfall breaks records in Monroe, 128-year-old temp. record tied

Record-breaking rain in Monroe on Aug. 23, 2022
Record-breaking rain in Monroe on Aug. 23, 2022
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The weather in Monroe has broken multiple records this week, considerably due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022!

According to meteorologist Mike Seidel and records from the National Weather Service, Monroe has had a record-breaking 16+ inches of rain so far in August.

In total, Seidel said on Tuesday that Monroe weather broke or tied five different records. Among those, Monroe tied a low max temperature of 78 degrees that has held for 128 years.

For more, check out this tweet from Mike Seidel, on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel.

