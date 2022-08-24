8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding.

They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one.

“We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in our region,” explained Karen Cupit, Regional Watershed Coordinator.

The projects totaled over $21 million and failed to receive funding previously due to incomplete applications.

“So what they decided to do was create a Design Support Program,” explained Cupit. “What happens is they are going to work with the applicants and work with them to get the technical assistance to complete that application.”

The funds will cover the cost of completing the application and final project.

One is a $3.25 million project to improve drainage on Parkview Drive in Monroe.

“This project is taking a 60-inch pipe and turning it into an 80-inch pipe, and it going to go for 4100 linear square feet,” said Michelli Martin, Monroe’s communications director. “So this project is basically going to increase the capacity for the drainage from that area, and it’s going to move it to Youngs Bayou.”

The largest project to receive funding in Northeast Louisiana is a $5 million plan to rehab Staulking Head Creek in Morehouse Parish.

“The project will actually be getting the debris out of that area, and it’s not the entire creek, but portions of it, and allowing for the drainage to be improved,” said Cupit. “This is going to help out approximately 10,000 residents.”

For a full list of projects, click here.

Cupit adds all the projects are designed to benefit low to moderate-income areas.

