104 children rescued from Mississippi floodwaters

Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. daycare(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 100 children needed to be rescued from a Mississippi day care Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, due to rising floodwaters.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.

The county used several high-water rescue vehicles to accomplish the task.

No injuries were reported and the kids, for the most part, were said to be in good spirits.

