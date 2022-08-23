Zoo Buddy: “Grinch” the Green Tree Python!

Meet 'Grinch'! He's a Green Tree Python at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This guy has a lot of strength and is from the rainforests of Australia says the zoo’s general curator, Lisa Taylor. Taylor says this species is non-venomous and they are constrictors.

“He can stretch out almost two feet long and just hold onto the branch and then pick himself up and pull himself back to the branch,” explains Taylor. “They have a prehensile tail which helps them hold on super tight to the branches so that he can reach out and grab prey - an ambush predator here - so they can eat.”

Taylor says this species can get pretty long, but usually only grow to be a few feet.

“They can get pretty close to seven feet long, but typically they range in the 3-4 feet long range,” says Taylor.

The zoo has to add humidity to his exhibit to make it as close to his native environment as possible.

Grinch is in the education department, so you need to request him at an outreach program or birthday party to see him.

You can check out the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo every day of the week, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

