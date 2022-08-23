VIDEO: Some dogs run from rain, this Monroe pooch dances in it!

'Monster' dancing in the rain! Video by Ashley Carmer of Monroe, Louisiana.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been raining nearly non-stop for the last couple of days or so, but not everyone is too worried about it.

Unlike like some dogs who may cower from storms, ‘Monster’ here has no problem with a little rain. Or a lot of it. In fact, this Monroe pooch seems to enjoy it!

Monster dancing in the rain may not exactly be “newsworthy” but hopefully he can bring a smile to someone’s face during this dour start to the week.

The video was sent in by Ashley Carmer of Monroe, La.

