Vidalia woman found deceased inside home, police investigating

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Vidalia Police Department is investigating a death discovered during a welfare check on Aug. 21, 2022.

Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Vidalia Cemetery on Aug. 21 in reference to a welfare check, Vidalia Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said they found an unresponsive female upon arrival. Medical personnel was dispatched to the home.

Concordia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced 50-year-old Tyberia Bell deceased on the scene, officials said.

Investigators were notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Chief Merrill said the department would like to assure family and friends that the investigation will be thorough and that investigators are working diligently on the case.

Merrill also said he asks the community to show their support and respect for the family during this tragic time.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, call the Vidalia Police Department at (318)-336-5254. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in Ditch Next to I-20 in West Monroe
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Charlie Shane Purvis
Monroe police seek man accused of sexual battery against child
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast: High Rain Chances Overnight & Wednesday

Latest News

A small brewery in El Dorado has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs. But the...
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more
A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer,...
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more
Pro-Life pregnancy centers seeing increased demand for services
Pro-Life Pregnancy center doing more in the community
Many organizations have increased security based on being targeted after the Roe v Wade...
Monroe pro-life centers sees increase in demand for services