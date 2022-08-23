Vidalia woman found deceased inside home, police investigating

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Vidalia Police Department is investigating a death discovered during a welfare check on Aug. 21, 2022.

Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near Vidalia Cemetery on Aug. 21 in reference to a welfare check, Vidalia Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said they found an unresponsive female upon arrival. Medical personnel was dispatched to the home.

Concordia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced 50-year-old Tyberia Bell deceased on the scene, officials said.

Investigators were notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Chief Merrill said the department would like to assure family and friends that the investigation will be thorough and that investigators are working diligently on the case.

Merrill also said he asks the community to show their support and respect for the family during this tragic time.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, call the Vidalia Police Department at (318)-336-5254. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.