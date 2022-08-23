Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss has seen excessive amounts of rain as of this morning, Aug. 23, 2022. Although it looks as if the rain is slowing down, there are still rainfall chances throughout the day.

There is a possibility of flooding, down trees, road closures and more. This article is a compilation of sandbag locations, flooded roads, and any other information that becomes available. The article will be updated as new information comes in.

Sandbag stations

Ouachita Parish Monroe - Limit of 15 bags per resident, self-serve Saul Adler - 3900 Westminister Ave. Emily P. Robinson - 3504 Jackson St. Liller Maddox Marbles - 2950 Renwick St. Harvey Benoit - 1700 Oaklawn Dr. West Monroe - First come, first serve. A limited number of bags are available. Bring your own gloves and shovels. Ike Hamilton Center - 501 Mane Street

Richland Parish Rayville - Self-serve Rayville Police Jury Barn - 35 Lynn Gayle Robertson Rd.



Information for Ouachita Parish

Per Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office “We have not had any reports of flooding or weather-related incidents in the parish, though I am sure numerous low-lying areas are under water. The only report to us of roadway flooding was on LA 134, a state highway in the NE part of the parish. LSP is checking on it.” Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office noted that what they said “is for the parish, outside the corporate limits of both cities.”



Information for Claiborne Parish

Per Homer Fire Department “Use caution on Town of Homer Streets this morning. In front of Pak-a-Bag, Lisbon St., East 5th is blocked by a tree at the moment. Be safe. Turn around, Don’t Drown.” “Water is over road at Claiborne Place Apts. Slow down.”

Per Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office “Due to heavy rainfall, there is high water and trees down on many parish and state roads. Do not try to drive through high water. Turn around and don’t drown!!!”



Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.