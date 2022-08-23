Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts Homeschool Resource Fair for families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library hosted a Homeschool Resource Fair at its main branch for families Monday morning.

The fair is offered through the library’s weekly Homeschool Library Express program, and it helps to educate families on nutrition, emergency preparedness, child development, and other topics to prepare for homeschooling. It was held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main branch on 1800 Stubbs Avenue.

Twenty-six families attended the fair on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

The Homeschool Library Express program meets each Monday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the main branch and is open to any homeschool family.

- 1st Mondays: Library Skills & Library Themed Activity

- 2nd Mondays: Community Speakers

- 3rd Mondays: S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M.

- 4th Mondays: Community Field Trip

The next Homeschool Resource Fair is scheduled for September 12, 2022, at the Ouachita Parish Public Library - Main Branch.

