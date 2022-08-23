Monroe pro-life centers sees increase in demand for services

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pro-life advocates say there has been an increased need for pregnancy services in Louisiana since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

One organization that says they are ready to handle the increased need is the Life Choices Pregnancy Center of Monroe.

Executive director Lyndsay Sikes says she’s felt the weight of the Roe v. Wade decision as there has been a steady increase of people needing items like diapers and clothes, plus other services like ultrasounds.

“By the end of July, we have already very close to what we saw for the entire year of 2021,” said Sikes.

Life Choices Pregnancy Center of Monroe says their missing has stayed the same since 1979 -- they want to help as many people as possible. The center started programs this summer for fathers such as a dad’s breakfast as a way to help them join the community.

Sikes says there is a larger need that they are focused on now with many seeking help with unplanned pregnancies.

“Like, nothing has changed, but everything is different,” Sikes explained. “Everything’s different in that it really is an elevated awareness now of pro-life issues. There is an elevated threat to the work that we do. There’s an elevated need and what is needed in our community.”

Sikes says that if there is a need to be met that they do not have the resources for, they will find the resources to meet that need.

“We’re offering resources to women who are exposed to unplanned pregnancy, but it’s so much bigger than just the baby. We love the baby, but we love moms and dads too,” Sikes said. “Roe v. Wade, being overturned, has just given us a bigger platform of offering resources in our community and that’s our heart. I mean, that’s what we want to serve.”

Director of Development Jenny Remsberg has been at the center for years and says she has seen the organization grow and stick to the mission of helping as many people as possible.

“Our whole heart is to meet the needs. You know, you meet the needs, and it changes the community.”

To donate or volunteer at Life Choices Pregnancy Center, go to the website for more information. To get a t-shirt, head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.