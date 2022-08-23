Matthew Downing named Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback

Head Coach Sonny Cumbie announced the TCU transfer will lead La Tech this season
By Megan Murray
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech’s Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie has officially announced Matthew Downing as his starting quarterback. The TCU transfer has been battling with Texas Tech transfer Parker McNeil for the job since the spring. Cumbie said Downing’s overall consistency and decision-making won him the starting role.

