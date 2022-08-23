Lightning strikes oil tank in Beauregard, starting fire

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Lightning struck the top of the tank, according to Beauregard fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 3:13 p.m., according to information from Beauregard Parish District 4. Pleasant Hill Fire Station arrived on the scene 11 minutes later.

The fire was brought under control at 3:28 pm.

The tank sustained minor damage, but no product spilled from the tank, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

The owners of the facility were contacted to inspect the facility.

