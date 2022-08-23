Detectives seek public’s help in 1988 missing person investigation

Rebecca Gary
Rebecca Gary(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 34 years later, investigators are still hoping the public can help solve a 1988 missing person case.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Rebecca Gary hasn’t been seen or heard from since December 27 of that year.

Investigators say she weighed around 105 lbs and was 5′1″ with short reddish brown hair. At the time she went missing, she was working at LaFonda restaurant in Baton Rouge.

Anyone who may have details that can help investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

