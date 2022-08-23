Bayou Jamb kicks off with Media Day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana’s largest high school football jamboree held its media day at the Ruston Civic Center. Bayou Jamb began in 2006, but this is the first time for Ruston and Joe Aillet Stadium to host the event. Coaches from all 14 participating football squads had the opportunity to introduce a couple players and talk about their teams. Bayou Jamb kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a matchup between St. Frederick and Mangham.

