Ace Watch: Top offensive football players

A preview of the big NELA names to look for this season
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the new high school football season kicks off, Sports director Aaron Dietrich profiles some of the top offensive players in Northeast Louisiana. His Ace Watch list includes Jackson Bradley, Amareya Greeley, Michael Thompson, Landon Graves, Carldell Sirmons, John Barr, Jalen Williams, Zalance Heard, Dyson Fields and Trey Holly.

