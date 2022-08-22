ULM awarded multi-million grant aimed at harm reduction education

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The US Department of Health and Human Services awarded Dr. Alexis Horace, associate professor of clinical practice at the University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of Pharmacy, a fully-funded, 4-year grant in the amount of $2,475,408. This is the largest award given to the university in over a decade, according to a press release on ULM’s website.

The grant will fund a training program, ULM HERO, which stands for Harm Reduction and Referral for Opioid Overdose Reversal. The program is geared towards harm reduction education for first responders.

Horace’s research team is comprised of ULM faculty members Dr. Oscar Garza, Dr. Stephen Hill, Dr. Jameshia Below, and Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine pharmacology chair Dr. Stephanie Anderson.

Together, they will lead educational programs for first responders and community members in Ouachita Parish, Orleans Parish and surrounding rural parishes to teach participants how to administer opioid reversal medications like naloxone. The program will also teach participants how to refer people who use opioids to treatment and recovery centers.

Horace said in the press release that the program will help in reducing the stigma toward the opioid crisis.

“There is a stigma with people who use opioids which keeps them from seeking help from first responders and also a stigma first responders may have with people who use opioids,” Horace said. “This grant will bridge that gap and help people save lives. This will arm our first responders with the resources to help guide people who are willing to go to treatment centers. It’s not just giving first responders naloxone, but giving them the information and a network to help folks enter treatment centers.”

Not only will the program work with and educate first responders, but it will also teach community members what to do when they are the first ones on scene of an overdose.

“The term ‘first responders’ is defined broadly,” Horace said. “We have our traditional first responders; like police officers, EMS, firefighters and FEMA. We will target those organizations with our harm reduction education course. The second group of first responders are those that live in our communities. It is the person who is the first to respond to a scene. It may not necessarily be someone who is a medical personnel, but a friend or a family member.”

Horace and her team said they want to provide people who live in medical deserts with education about opioids, so they will host 50 community events to provide risk reduction education in underserved communities.

Horace said her inspiration for writing the grant came from students at the ULM College of Pharmacy’s satellite campus in New Orleans, where she leads a team of fourth-year rotation students at CrescentCare, a community health center. The students participate in CrescentCare’s New Orleans Syringe Access Program where they offer naloxone education and distribution alongside NOSAP staff who provide and exchange clean syringes to New Orleans community members.

“A student approached me and said she wanted to do a research project on addiction and syringe access,” Horace said. “We began providing naloxone education and distribution at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and during that time, I became very passionate about it. Many of the clients and the staff have touched my life. The amount of thankfulness I see when people receive opioid education really humbled me.”

Horace said she wants to provide education to 4,000 first responders in Louisiana by 2026 and increase the program’s collaborations with local treatment and recovery centers by 80 percent.

“My team and I are ready to help our first responders in our community and make a big change in Louisiana,” Horace said. “It’s going to be used and it’s going to save lives.”

